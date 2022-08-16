Hania Aamir recreates Anjali from Bollywood's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Gorgeous actress Hania Aamir and makeup maestro Adnan Ansari are storming the internet with their new video where they recreate the iconic scene from the Bollywood blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Hania is no stranger to looking stunning in all her avatars. This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star weaved magic as she is spotted in the iconic spunky look of Anjali from the Indian film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
However, what's truly winning hearts is her on-point acting and facial gestures. Embodying Kajol's iconic look, Hania is stealing hearts with short hair and sportswear as she has a fun interaction with makeup star Adnan.
"rahul anjali ki phir se larai hogai", captioned the Sang e Mah star.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.
Moreover, her drama Mere Humsafar has been garnering massive reviews and views. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama The drama stars Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.
