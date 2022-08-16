Hania Aamir recreates Anjali from Bollywood's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir recreates Anjali from Bollywood's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Share

Gorgeous actress Hania Aamir and makeup maestro Adnan Ansari are storming the internet with their new video where they recreate the iconic scene from the Bollywood blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Hania is no stranger to looking stunning in all her avatars. This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star weaved magic as she is spotted in the iconic spunky look of Anjali from the Indian film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

However, what's truly winning hearts is her on-point acting and facial gestures. Embodying Kajol's iconic look, Hania is stealing hearts with short hair and sportswear as she has a fun interaction with makeup star Adnan.

"rahul anjali ki phir se larai hogai", captioned the Sang e Mah star.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

Moreover, her drama Mere Humsafar has been garnering massive reviews and views. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama  The drama stars Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the ... 07:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is known for being effortlessly effervescent. Her outgoing personality, honesty, fashion ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Mathira's new video goes viral
04:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmad win hearts with ...
04:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their ...
02:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ...
11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Karachi court sets aside order allowing ...
11:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr