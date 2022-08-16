TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some videos on her official social media handle.

Flaunting her glam look in the latest viral video, Alishbah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a hair makeover and dewy makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Anjum is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her dancing video and exquisite beauty

On the work front, TikTok star Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.