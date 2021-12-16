Shafqat Mehmood likely to announce school winter vacations today as cold grips parts of Pakistan

Students flocked to Twitter to present their case online for early vacations amid chilled weather
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood likely to announce school winter vacations today as cold grips parts of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood is likely to announce the final date for winter break for schools and other educational institutions today (Thursday).

Shafqat will announce the new dates after consultations with NCOC chief Asad Umar and PM’s aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan. No officials announced the final dates as the meeting by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCCO) remained inconclusive on Wednesday.

Reports claimed that Education ministers agreed upon vacations to start from December 25 while the country’s top monitoring body on Covid did not agree to it.

Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood also shared a tweet saying the agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4 and further notifications will be made by the concerned governments.

However, the report said that the NCOC meeting recommended that the vacation be postponed till the second or third week of January so that the ongoing vaccination campaign in educational institutions could be completed.

The ruling party minister will announce the dates as students plead their case on the microblogging platform. Many students mentioned worsening air quality index in Punjab while others mentioned chilled weather asking the minister to begin the winter holidays earlier.

The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in all educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 01.

