Who is Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the new DG ISPR?
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday appointed a new spokesperson, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, after transferring Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara), according to the Inter Services Public Relations.
Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is a graduate of the Command & Staff College, Quetta, the NDU University and the Royal Jordanian Command & Staff College.
The new DG ISPR holds vast experience in the areas of command, staff and instruction. The army's media wing website said he has rendered major services as a brigadier in the armoured brigades division. He has previously held the post of Brigade Staff of an infantry division in North Waziristan.
Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as ... 04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army has done some majors transfers and postings of its top ranks, the most significant being of ...
Major General Babar Ifikthar has also served as Chief of Staff at the Corps Headquarters. During Operation Zarb-e-Azb, he commanded the infantry and armoured brigades.
Maj Babar Iftikhar has also served as an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and at the NDU.
Before being appointed DG ISPR, he was commanding the armoured division.
- Sindh police accuse PPP minister of running crime rings amid IGP ...10:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove 'disastrous' for Pakistan, ...09:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide Zulfi Bukhari07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 lawmakers including ...07:14 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude in talk show06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly split after 9 years ...03:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saba Qamar to play lead role in Hassan Zia's upcoming film03:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019