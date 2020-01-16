Who is Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the new DG ISPR?
Web Desk
05:44 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Who is Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the new DG ISPR?
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday appointed a new spokesperson, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, after transferring Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara), according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is a graduate of the Command & Staff College, Quetta, the NDU University and the Royal Jordanian Command & Staff College.

The new DG ISPR holds vast experience in the areas of command, staff and instruction. The army's media wing website said he has rendered major services as a brigadier in the armoured brigades division. He has previously held the post of Brigade Staff of an infantry division in North Waziristan.

Major General Babar Ifikthar has also served as Chief of Staff at the Corps Headquarters. During Operation Zarb-e-Azb, he commanded the infantry and armoured brigades.

Maj Babar Iftikhar has also served as an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and at the NDU.

Before being appointed DG ISPR, he was commanding the armoured division.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

