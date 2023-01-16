UK Temporary Worker Visa; Here's a must read guide before you apply

MANCHESTER - The United Kingdom offers multiple types of visas and one can apply to a specific visa depending on qualification, skill and other factors.
As far as Temporary Worker visa is concerned, it is to be clarified that Government Authorised Exchange visa has replaced the Temporary Worker - Government Authorised Exchange visa (T5).
You can apply to this visa type if you:
For citizens from EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
If you or your family member started living in the UK by 31 December 2020, you may be able to apply to the free EU Settlement Scheme.
You must know that the deadline to apply was 30 June 2021 for most people (which has lapsed).
However, you can still apply if either:
To check if you can still apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, click here.
Otherwise, you need a visa to work in the UK but the case is different for Irish citizens who do not need to apply for a visa or to the EU Settlement Scheme.
Need of sponsorship
Working in UK needs fulfilment of specific conditions, one of the most important of which is sponsorship. Before you can apply to come to the UK for work, you need to have a certificate of sponsorship from a licensed sponsor.
It must be highlighted here that a certificate of sponsorship is not a paper document rather it is a reference number your sponsor gives which confirms your job and personal details.
Your work, training or research in the UK must relate to the work of your sponsor organisation.
Eligibility of Sponsor
As far as the eligibility of sponsor is concerned, your sponsor can be any of the following:
Processing Time
You can apply for a visa up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK. This date is listed on your certificate of sponsorship.
The UK Work Visa application has to be submitted along with documents and proof of your identity.
Decision Timeline
After having completed all the formalities including online application submission, identity verification and submission of documents, you’ll usually get a decision on your visa within 3 weeks, if you’re outside the UK and within 8 weeks, if you’re inside the UK.
You can also fast track your application and for that you can pay for a faster decision. How you do this depends on whether you’re outside the UK or inside the UK.
Cost of Work Visa
It merits mention that you, your partner or children will each need to pay the application fee. Moreover, the healthcare surcharge, which is usually £624 per year has to be paid as well by all. This can be checked here.
Besides, you have to prove you have enough personal savings. This can be checked from here.
Application fee
The application fee for each person applying is £259 irrespective of whether you’re applying from inside or outside the UK.
Duration of Stay in the UK
The amount of time you can stay depends on the length of your visa and the start and end dates of your job.
Depending on the scheme you apply for, you’ll get a visa for a maximum of 10 months, 12 months or 24 months.
When to Enter UK
You can enter the UK up to 14 days before the date your job starts, as long as you do not arrive before the start date on your visa. You can stay in the UK for up to 14 days after the date your job ends, as long as you do not stay past the end date on your visa.
A key aspect in this regard is that you cannot enter the UK before the date your visa starts and you must leave the UK by the end date on your visa.
Dos and Don’ts
You cannot take a permanent job or get public funds under this visa type.
As far as permissible options are concerned, you can:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
