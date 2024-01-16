Search

Technology

Spotify 'Pakka Hit Hai' partners with Future Fest 2024 to revive Pakistan’s largest music festival featuring 50 artists over 3 days

Web Desk
06:59 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Spotify 'Pakka Hit Hai' partners with Future Fest 2024 to revive Pakistan’s largest music festival featuring 50 artists over 3 days

LAHORE – In a milestone collaboration, Pakistan's largest innovation expo Future Fest is reviving the much-awaited 3-day music festival in partnership with Spotify. As the world's leading audio streaming subscription service, Spotify collaborates with Pakka Hit Hai, one of its flagship and most adored playlists in Pakistan. This marks Spotify's debut as the official music streaming partner for the nation's largest music festival, taking center stage at Future Fest 2024 from January 26-28 at the Expo Center Lahore.

The 3-day music festival will be open to all Future Fest attendees featuring 50+ artists including headliners Young Stunners, AUR, Dany Zee, Adnan Dhool, Bayaan, DJ Bahu Sarwar, and a surprise artist closing on the last day. Future Fest 2024 promises to be a spectacular blend of technology and music uplifting emerging artists from across the country by amplifying their performances in front of the 100,000 attendees expected at this year’s Future Fest.

Beyond music, Future Fest continues to attract global attention with its wide array of events and expos including brand-new activities like the EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Supported by leading companies like Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, and more, Future Fest is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for innovation and economic growth. With a history of contributing over $200 million in investments and creating 30,000+ jobs, the festival is a cornerstone of Pakistan's evolving economy.

Future Fest podcast recently hosted Khan FM from Spotify's Artist & Label Partnerships team on “Revolutionizing Music, Artist Growth, and Digital Streaming”, view the full podcast here. Don't miss out on this unique convergence of tech and music. Register now at www.futurefest.pk to be part of Future Fest 2024 at Expo Center Lahore from January 26-28, and witness the synergy of technology and art like never before.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

07:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Future Fest 2024 announces conference agenda

03:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Punjab governor commends Future Fest for bringing international ...

08:06 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Haier Brand Seminar 2024: Leading Together; Transformation, ...

05:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Yango Enhances EAT Festival - Karachi 2024 Experience with Unique ...

01:25 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

realme C67 lands in Pakistan with a starting price of Rs.52,999

12:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan all set to open PayPal payments under pilot project

Technology

06:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

Advertisement

Latest

07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new collaborative single

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: