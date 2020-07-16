LHC issues stay order against Punjab govt's decision to impose sales tax on flour mills

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a stay order against the Punjab government’s decision to impose sales tax on flour mills.

According to media details, Justice Shahid Karim conducted hearing on the petition filed by flour millers during which the claimants’ counsel argued that as per rules tax cannot be imposed on flour.

While requesting the LHC to nullify the Punjab government’s decision, he said that the government is forming committees to reduce flour price on the one side and imposed 17 percent sales tax on the other.

The LHC, while issuing stay order against imposing sales tax, approved the petition for hearing.