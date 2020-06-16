Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday

ISLAMABAD - Met Office has predicted mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan during the next 12-hour.

However, partly cloudy is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Muzfarabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit fourteen and Muree nineteen degree centigrade.

According to the Met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy.

The temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh eight, Shopian fifteen, and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.