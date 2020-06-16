Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday
Web Desk
11:07 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday
Share

ISLAMABAD - Met Office has predicted mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan during the next 12-hour.  

However, partly cloudy is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. 

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Muzfarabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit fourteen and Muree nineteen degree centigrade.

According to the Met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy.

The temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh eight, Shopian fifteen, and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.

More From This Category
Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of ...
01:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday
11:07 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
Man kills four orphan nieces in Khushab
10:40 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
10:04 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
UN chief urges India to ‘immediately end’ use ...
09:55 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
Top 20 cities across Pakistan with potential ...
11:38 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Sana makki’ is a laxative, not a cure for coronavirus: Saba Hamid
03:33 PM | 16 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr