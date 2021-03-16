LHC takes notice of attack on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Tuesday ordered action over egg and ink attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Malik Shahzad Khan of Lahore High Court expressed concern over the incident. He ordered to find the responsible and directed action against them.

On Monday, PML-N workers hurled ink at Dr. Shahbaz Gill in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. The opposition party workers also throw eggs at him but ruling party workers caught the attackers and thrashed them. The attackers were then arrested and shifted to a police station.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and members of opposition parties have condemned the attack. (PML-N) spokesperson Uzma Bukhari condemned the incident and said that her party does not support this kind of politics and such attacks should be discouraged.