LHC takes notice of attack on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
LHC takes notice of attack on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Tuesday ordered action over egg and ink attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Malik Shahzad Khan of Lahore High Court expressed concern over the incident. He ordered to find the responsible and directed action against them.

On Monday, PML-N workers hurled ink at Dr. Shahbaz Gill in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. The opposition party workers also throw eggs at him but ruling party workers caught the attackers and thrashed them. The attackers were then arrested and shifted to a police station.

Watch: PTI's Shahbaz Gill hit by 'PML-N' ink, ... 02:56 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill came under an attack reportedly by the workers of ...

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and members of opposition parties have condemned the attack. (PML-N) spokesperson Uzma Bukhari condemned the incident and said that her party does not support this kind of politics and such attacks should be discouraged.

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and ... 01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Musadik ...

More From This Category
Top court dismisses PTI’s plea to suspend ECP ...
01:25 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Unidentified suspects slaughter three minors in ...
12:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Malala Yousafzai receives Women Leaders Award
11:48 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
Watch: CCTV footage of blast near Rangers vehicle ...
11:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
Punjab govt announces Rs7bn Ramazan package
11:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for ...
10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Grammy Awards 2021 – Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history
09:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr