LHC takes notice of attack on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Tuesday ordered action over egg and ink attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill.
Justice Malik Shahzad Khan of Lahore High Court expressed concern over the incident. He ordered to find the responsible and directed action against them.
On Monday, PML-N workers hurled ink at Dr. Shahbaz Gill in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. The opposition party workers also throw eggs at him but ruling party workers caught the attackers and thrashed them. The attackers were then arrested and shifted to a police station.
Watch: PTI's Shahbaz Gill hit by 'PML-N' ink, ... 02:56 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill came under an attack reportedly by the workers of ...
Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and members of opposition parties have condemned the attack. (PML-N) spokesperson Uzma Bukhari condemned the incident and said that her party does not support this kind of politics and such attacks should be discouraged.
PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and ... 01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Musadik ...
- Top court dismisses PTI’s plea to suspend ECP ruling on Daska ...01:25 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- OPPO Welcomes Maya Ali as the Newest Addition to the OPPO Family01:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Unidentified suspects slaughter three minors in Quetta12:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- LHC takes notice of attack on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill12:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
-
- Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India in Goa07:24 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday07:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his next single, ...07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021