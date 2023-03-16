Indian gangster threatens Salman Khan from jail over chinkara hunting episode

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently serving time in Punjab's Bathinda Jail, has issued a fresh threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bishnoi has demanded that Salman apologises for his involvement in the Chinkara hunting case, which had angered the Bishnoi community. In an interview, Bishnoi warned that if Salman did not apologise by visiting Bikaner's Nokha Dham, he would have to pay a heavy price for it.

The Bishnoi community has long been known as guardians of Chinkara, and Salman's actions during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain had deeply upset them. The recent emergence of the interview video of Bishnoi has raised questions about its authenticity and how it was shot, but jail officials have maintained that there is no connectivity in the cell where Bishnoi is lodged.

In the interview, Bishnoi also claimed that gangster Goldie Brar was responsible for the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Despite Bishnoi's previous stay at Jaipur Central Jail, officials deny that he met anyone or gave any interviews during that time.

Furthermore, according to reports in Indian media, the Prison Department noted a discrepancy between Bishnoi's appearance in the interview and when he was brought to the cell, as he appeared with long hair and a beard in the interview. This latest development in the ongoing feud between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi has generated significant attention from media outlets and the public alike.