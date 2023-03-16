PTI denied permission for Minar-e-Pakistan’s power show

LAHORE – In another blow for the former ruling party, Lahore High Court has restricted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from holding a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan slated for Sunday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the verdict while hearing the plea on a petition filed by the PTI leader against the imposition of Section 144 in the metropolis. He directed the political party to sit with the administration to chalk out a mechanism.

The court told Imran Khan-led party to hold talks with Punjab IGP, Dr Usman Anwar and Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman to draw a consensus. The judge told PTI leaders to devise a plan 15 days prior to the holding of the rally.

Earlier this week, Imran Khan announced Sunday’s power show at Minar-e-Pakistan despite facing security threats.

The power show was in line with elections in Punjab as elections are scheduled to be held next month and PTI has announced its mass campaign.

As PTI announced the election campaign, the caretaker setup imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital for the second time within a month, restricting gatherings over law and order situation.

