Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

SBP refutes reports about issuance of polymer banknotes

04:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
SBP refutes reports about issuance of polymer banknotes
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) strongly refuted the reports regarding replacing the paper currency with polymer (plastic) banknotes.

Calling the reports baseless and without substance, SBP said: “There is no such plan or suggestion currently under consideration regarding change in the substrate of banknotes from paper to the polymer”. 

It added that SBP uses cotton based paper substrate which is manufactured locally by the Security Papers Limited, using primarily local raw materials.

A day earlier, reports claimed that the central bank had planned to introduce plastic currency notes in the country to curb flow of fake banknotes in the market. 

The central bank, according to reports, would brief the international Monetary Fund’s (IMF) team, which is in Pakistan for talks on next installment of the $3.3 billion bailout package, on its plan to replace currency notes. 

Back in 2021, rumours had also surfaced that the government was going to replace the paper currency with the plastic notes. 

However, the central bank at this time had rubbished the rumours, stating: “Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media”.

“SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it had said in a social media post..

The central bank had last redesigned Rs500 currency note in January 2010. Prior to that, the new design of Rs1,000 note was introduced in February 2007 and the new Rs5,000 note in May 2006.

200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Nurse booked for fooling Balochistan CM during Quetta hospital visit

04:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

SBP refutes reports about issuance of polymer banknotes

02:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Seven Pakistan Army troops including two officers martyred in North ...

01:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Toyota CBU cars see big price reduction in Pakistan; Check latest ...

12:33 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Lahore man fined, jailed over second marriage without first wife’s ...

12:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 5 in Punjab 2024 - Class 5 Guess ...

Pakistan

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

03:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

08:21 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, ...

09:42 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond March 2024 – Check Winners, Full Draw List here

Advertisement

Latest

05:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Nurse booked for fooling Balochistan CM during Quetta hospital visit

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: