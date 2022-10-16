Jemima Goldsmith spotted cycling outside Nawaz Sharif’s London office (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan's former Prime Minister's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith was seen riding a bike outside the office of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif in the British capital.

A clip has surfaced online in which Jemima can be seen riding a two-wheeler at a site in London where PML-N and PTI supporters are known to blow trades over the political crisis.

Sporting a cycling helmet, with a warm jacket, the filmmaker and philanthropist stored her handbag in the bicycle's basket. She looks in a rush as she avoids conversation with a man who filmed her.

The former wife of the ex-premier remained in the news as supporters of the ruling party staged several protests outside her residence in London.

In previous footage, PML-N supporters wave flags, hold banners and placards, and chanted slogans in favor of the self-exiled PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif.

In response, PTI supporters also staged demonstrations at London's Hyde Park and even heckled several PML-N ministers during foreign visits.

