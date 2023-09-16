PTI chief Imran Khan moves IHC to get bail in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has approached Islamabad High Court to secure bail in the cipher case.

Imran Khan, who remained behind bars from August 5, urged the court to release him on bail as he submitted a plea by his council Barrister Salman Safdar.

Earlier this week, the special court turned down the bail pleas of Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a recent plea, the PTI chief’s counsel maintained that the prosecution filed a malicious case against the former cricket star. It mentioned that a special court of the Official Secrets Act ignored irregularities and the contradictions of the prosecution, and said that the PTI chief was named in a politically motivated case.

Last month, the FIA registered the case against PTI chief Khan and Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly losing and misusing the classified documents for their political gains.

Subsequently, both leaders were taken into custody for interrogation in the case.

A day earlier, the special court extended Imran and Qureshi's judicial remand till September 26 in the cipher case.