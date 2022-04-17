Condolence meeting held at Pakistan Mission to the UN
Share
NEW YORK - A condolence meeting was held at the Pakistan Mission on the sad demise in Karachi of the mother of the Mission's Press Counselor, Dr. Mariam Shaikh.
Ambassador Munir Akram expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Shaikh on his behalf and on behalf of all the officers/staff of the Mission. "Loss of a parent is an irreparable loss", he said. The Amb also offered Fatiha, along with officers/staff of the Mission for the departed soul. Earlier, Consul General New York Ms. Ayesha Ali, officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission/Consulate made in separate statements, offered their condolences to Dr. Mariam Shaikh.
On behalf of the staff members of the Group of 77 Executive Secretariat Committee on the Information Secretariat behalf, condolences were conveyed to her and to the members of the bereaved family. "May God grant you solace and courage to bear this irreparable loss" Mourad Ahmia, Executive Secretary of the Group of 77, said on their behalf. The Pakistani Media community in New York and the UN corps of correspondence were also expressed.
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Two 'most-wanted terrorists' killed in DI Khan operation09:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz writes back to India's Modi, seeks resolution of disputes ...08:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Condolence meeting held at Pakistan Mission to the UN08:42 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Exclusive: Promising young Pakistani Ahmad Jamal Wattoo makes his way ...08:34 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- FIR lodged against unknown members for assault on deputy speaker, ...07:52 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday at UK restaurant05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London ...08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022