Condolence meeting held at Pakistan Mission to the UN
Web Desk
08:42 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Condolence meeting held at Pakistan Mission to the UN
Share

NEW YORK - A condolence meeting was held at the Pakistan Mission on the sad demise in Karachi of the mother of the Mission's Press Counselor, Dr. Mariam Shaikh.

 Ambassador Munir Akram expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Shaikh on his behalf and on behalf of all the officers/staff of the Mission. "Loss of a parent is an irreparable loss", he said. The Amb also offered Fatiha, along with officers/staff of the Mission for the departed soul. Earlier, Consul General New York Ms. Ayesha Ali, officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission/Consulate made in separate statements, offered their condolences to Dr. Mariam Shaikh.  

On behalf of the staff members of the Group of 77 Executive Secretariat Committee on the Information Secretariat behalf, condolences were conveyed to her and to the members of the bereaved family. "May God grant you solace and courage to bear this irreparable loss" Mourad Ahmia, Executive Secretary of the Group of 77, said on their behalf.   The Pakistani Media community in New York and the UN corps of correspondence were also expressed.

More From This Category
Two 'most-wanted terrorists' killed in DI Khan ...
09:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz writes back to India's Modi, seeks ...
08:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Exclusive: Promising young Pakistani Ahmad Jamal ...
08:34 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
FIR lodged against unknown members for assault on ...
07:52 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities ...
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Engro clears the air about private jet used by ...
06:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr