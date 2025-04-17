Eight Pakistanis killed in Iran repatriated, buried in Hometowns with Honor

ISLAMABAD – The bodies of eight Pakistani nationals, who were brutally murdered in Iran earlier this month, were brought back to Pakistan late Wednesday night, with special military aircraft arriving at Bahawalpur Airport in wee hours.

The deceased, who had been working as motor mechanics in Iran’s Sistan province, were killed by unidentified gunmen in the Mehrestan district on April 12. Their tragic deaths sparked grief and outrage among their families and communities.

Upon arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, a solemn condolence ceremony was held to honor the victims, with both civil and military officials in attendance. Governor of Zahedan also participated in the ceremony, offering their condolences to the grieving families.

After the ceremony, the bodies were transported to their respective hometowns. Five of the victims hailed from the Khanqah Sharif area in Bahawalpur, two from Ahmedpur Sharqia, and one from the Musafir Khana area of Mubarakpur. The bodies were taken by road to their native villages, where large crowds gathered for funeral prayers (Namaz-i-Janaza).

The funeral prayers for Danish, Dilshad, Jaffer, Naeem, and Nasir were held at a high school in Khanqah Sharif, Bahawalpur, while Muhammad Jamshed, one of the victims from Ahmedpur Sharqia, was laid to rest in his native town. Nasir, who had been married just 18 months ago and had been away from home for the past year, was buried in Mubarakpur, where his family and friends paid their final respects.

Huge number of people came to support the families of the victims during this difficult time. The mass funerals underscored the deep sense of loss felt by the families and the wider community.

Iran assured full cooperation in investigating the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi expressed condolences to Pakistan and assured Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar that Iran would work closely with Pakistan to address the tragic deaths.