Mehwish Hayat sets temperature soaring with new bold video

Web Desk 12:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
Source: mehwishhayatofficial/Instagram

Lollywood star Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, as she aced the art of turning heads.

The bold personality and gorgeous glamorous looks of Ms Marvel star are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

The Actor in Law star shared a video, flaunting her flamboyance, as she shows off her lioness-like avatar.

The video shows her wearing dramatic smokey eye makeup while her black and gold embellished bodycon dress complements the actor’s fierce look. "Went for a very experimental look…Roaring with lioness-like allure," she captioned the post.

Her clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Last year, the 35-year-old made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Mehwish Hayat shares candid moments from Wimbledon Open 2023

