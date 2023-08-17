Syrus Sajjad Qazi replaces Asad Majeed as Pakistan’s new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD – Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed the new foreign secretary of Pakistan as he replaced Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who step down from service.

Foreign Office announced the appointment of Qazi for the role of 32nd foreign secretary, as Mr Qazi is said to be an exceptional diplomat, who holds vast experience of diplomacy.

The new foreign secy is Grade-22 officer of the Foreign Service, who previously served as a special secretary and has now replaced Asad Majeed. A graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore, the new foreign secretary has vast experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Qazi has also served in key positions. He will continue to serve as the foreign secretary till 2025.

Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi @syrusqazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. He replaces Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan @asadmk17 who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation. pic.twitter.com/NJ0kFbX68D — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 16, 2023

Earlier, the former government led by Shehbaz Sharif gave a nod to the appointment of Syrus Qazi.

Former foreign secretary Asad Majeed remained in the limelight as he was the Pakistani envoy in the US, who sent the cipher after meeting a senior US official. The secret document was used by ousted PM Imran Khan as evidence of foreign conspiracy against his government.