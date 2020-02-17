PM Imran inaugurates Int’l conference to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugees presence in Pakistan today
08:25 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Int’l conference to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugees presence in Pakistan today
ISLAMABAD - The two-day International Conference to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugees' Presence in Pakistan begins in Islamabad today. 

The conference titled "40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity" is being organized jointly by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Ministers and senior officials from around twenty countries, who have been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, are participating in the conference.

This Conference is taking place at an important juncture when efforts at consolidating peace in Afghanistan are making progress, the Radio Pakistan reported.

