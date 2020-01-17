FM Qureshi, US Senator Lindsey Graham discusses Pak-US bilateral issues and regional situation
WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue
In his meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment for playing a positive role for the peace and stability in the region.
FM Qureshi apprised the US Senator about Pakistan's efforts for reducing tensions in the region. He also informed the US Senator about his recent visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Pak-US bilateral issues and situation in the region.
On the occasion, Senator Lindsey Graham appreciated Pakistan reconciliatory role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.
