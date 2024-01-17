LHC upholds rejection of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers.

A three-member LHC bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard a petition challenging the decision to reject the nomination papers of former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The court upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers while hearing the petition.

It should be noted that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had submitted nomination papers for NA-150, NA-151, and PP-218, which were rejected by the Returning Officer and later upheld by the Appellate Tribunal.

