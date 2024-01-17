LHC upholds rejection of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers.
A three-member LHC bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard a petition challenging the decision to reject the nomination papers of former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The court upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers while hearing the petition.
It should be noted that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had submitted nomination papers for NA-150, NA-151, and PP-218, which were rejected by the Returning Officer and later upheld by the Appellate Tribunal.
On Jan 16, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested in garrison city of Rawalpindi after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case.
Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
