Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

LHC upholds rejection of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers

Web Desk
06:46 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
LHC upholds rejection of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers.

A three-member LHC bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard a petition challenging the decision to reject the nomination papers of former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The court upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal to reject Shah Mahmood Qureshi's nomination papers while hearing the petition.

It should be noted that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had submitted nomination papers for NA-150, NA-151, and PP-218, which were rejected by the Returning Officer and later upheld by the Appellate Tribunal.

On Jan 16, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested in garrison city of Rawalpindi after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case. 

Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest elections from NA-56

10:25 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

ECP says army to provide security for ballot papers’ ...

07:38 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Parvez Elahi, wife’s nomination papers rejected

05:59 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: Shah Mahmood and Zain Qureshi's nomination papers ...

07:01 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother, sister-in-law rejected

05:41 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Setback for PTI as Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, ...

Most viewed

09:12 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Another resolution seeking delay in Pakistan's elections submitted in ...

09:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sumaira Malik quits PML-N after being 'denied ticket for upcoming ...

09:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

ECP completes all arrangements for Elections 2024

08:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Maryam Nawaz fires broadside at Imran Khan in Okara rally

10:05 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

ECP hints at further delay in elections over ongoing electoral symbol ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full fee schedule

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: