Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

KARACHI – Pakistan announced the successful acquisition of its second LNG cargo from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The Energy Ministry and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) finalised the LNG cargo agreement with SOCAR, with the delivery scheduled for the upcoming month.
Last July, Pakistan entered into a significant framework agreement with Azerbaijan for flexible LNG procurement terms. In addressing the winter fuel deficit, Pakistan had previously secured a liquefied natural gas shipment for January delivery.
In its efforts to cope with the challenges of fluctuating global prices, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) awarded a tender to Oman’s OQ Trading for a spot LNG cargo to be delivered in January. The state-run PLL, mindful of Pakistan's credit risk, secured the shipment at a premium price compared to the spot market rates.
Facing difficulties in procuring spot LNG cargoes due to last year's surge in global prices following geopolitical events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan experienced widespread power outages. In response, PLL had invited international suppliers to bid for the supply of an LNG cargo on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.
Mandated by the government, PLL plays a pivotal role in importing and selling natural gas, LNG, and re-gasified LNG. The organization manages the entire supply chain of LNG, procuring from international markets and establishing onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end users.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
