Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

Web Desk
06:29 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

KARACHI – Pakistan announced the successful acquisition of its second LNG cargo from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The Energy Ministry and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) finalised the LNG cargo agreement with SOCAR, with the delivery scheduled for the upcoming month.

Last July, Pakistan entered into a significant framework agreement with Azerbaijan for flexible LNG procurement terms. In addressing the winter fuel deficit, Pakistan had previously secured a liquefied natural gas shipment for January delivery.

In its efforts to cope with the challenges of fluctuating global prices, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) awarded a tender to Oman’s OQ Trading for a spot LNG cargo to be delivered in January. The state-run PLL, mindful of Pakistan's credit risk, secured the shipment at a premium price compared to the spot market rates.

Facing difficulties in procuring spot LNG cargoes due to last year's surge in global prices following geopolitical events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan experienced widespread power outages. In response, PLL had invited international suppliers to bid for the supply of an LNG cargo on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Mandated by the government, PLL plays a pivotal role in importing and selling natural gas, LNG, and re-gasified LNG. The organization manages the entire supply chain of LNG, procuring from international markets and establishing onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end users.

Ogra hikes LNG prices by 10.11%

Web Desk

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

