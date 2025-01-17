Imran Khan assigned prison number, Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been assigned a prisoner number following his conviction in the £190 million corruption case, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been transferred to the women’s barracks at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was officially designated as a prisoner after the Accountability Court sentenced him to 14 years in prison. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to 7 years in prison in connection with the same case. Both were handed fines, and the court also ordered the government to take control of the Al-Qadir Trust and the associated Al-Qadir University.

Following the court’s decision, Imran Khan was processed as a convict, with his prison number officially assigned. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi, who was arrested from the courtroom, underwent a medical examination by the jail’s doctors. Afterward, her biometric verification was conducted.

Sources within the prison have confirmed that after fulfilling all legal requirements, Bushra Bibi will be transferred to the women’s barracks. A vehicle carrying her belongings has already reached Adiala Jail, ensuring that all necessary personal items are in place for her accommodation.

This development comes after the high-profile sentencing of both individuals, marking a significant chapter in Pakistan’s ongoing political and judicial landscape.