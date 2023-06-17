Karachi Weather Update

Sindh capital Karachi will remain partly cloudy, and humid as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out.

In a recent update, Met Office predicted that mercury in the provincial capital will reach 35°C, and the humidity will remain over 75 percent.

As Karachiites will face hot and humid weather; intense dust-storm with thunderstorms and rain are likely to lash southeast Sindh.

Meanwhile, dust, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan, north/eastern and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, thousands of people were removed from coastal areas ahead of cyclone Biparjoy, and now masses are returning to their homes.