BISE Gujranwala announces schedule for matric exams 2023

06:44 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
BISE Gujranwala announces schedule for matric exams 2023

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Friday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II in the city.

In a statement said, the board has completed all preparations for the exams starting from April 1, adding that roll number slips have been issued.

The board said that private candidates can download them from the board's website. However, regular candidates can receive hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools.

It has formed surveillance teams to control cheating during exams while directing officials to carry out their duties without any fear.

