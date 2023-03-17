Search

Netflix season two trailer of Georgina Rodriguez documentary out now

Web Desk 09:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
Netflix season two trailer of Georgina Rodriguez documentary out now
Source: Georgina Rodriguez (Instagram)

The trailer for the second season of a popular TV show was released on Wednesday, providing an up-close and personal view of the life of 29-year-old influencer, Georgina Rodriguez.

A Spanish model, businesswoman and influencer, Georgina rose to fame in 2017 when she started dating Portuguese football star Ronaldo. She has since modelled for a variety of brands and maintains her own fashion and lifestyle blog. Fans eagerly awaited the release of the trailer to get a glimpse of the glamorous life of this social media sensation.

The trailer provided a glimpse into the reality behind the seemingly glamorous facade of her life, which is followed by over 40 million people on social media.

The trailer opened with the influencer confessing that despite her massive following, nobody truly knows how she feels. Georgina then shared a heart-wrenching moment from her past, recalling how she and Ronaldo lost their baby boy during birth in April.

Reflecting on the events of the past year, she said that she had experienced both the best and worst moments of her life in an instant. Despite the challenges, the influencer emphasized the importance of staying strong and moving forward. Georgina also spoke about how Ronaldo had been a pillar of support in her life and how her family had become her top priority.

It also offered a glimpse into the influencer's lavish lifestyle, including her 28th birthday celebrations in Dubai where the football star lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa tower with clips from her Netflix show. Along with footage of her spending time with friends, family and colleagues, there were also shots of her posing alongside the famous Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid.

Overall, the trailer gave fans an emotional and intriguing preview of what's to come in the second season of the show. Viewers can expect to see more of the influencer's personal life, including her struggles and triumphs, as well as her glamorous lifestyle and the famous faces she encounters along the way.

