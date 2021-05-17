Pakistan reports 3,232 new Covid cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours 

ISLAMABAD – At least 74 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,232 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,617 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 880,362.

Statistics 17 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,725

Positive Cases: 3232

Positivity % : 8.80%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 17, 2021

The National Command and Operations Center decided to open all markets and shops from Monday while the inter-city and intra-city transport resumed from Sunday.