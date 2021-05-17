Pakistan reports 3,232 new Covid cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 74 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,232 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,617 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 880,362.
Statistics 17 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 17, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,725
Positive Cases: 3232
Positivity % : 8.80%
Deaths : 74
The National Command and Operations Center decided to open all markets and shops from Monday while the inter-city and intra-city transport resumed from Sunday.
Pakistan opens public transport tomorrow, markets ... 07:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operations Center has decided to open all markets and shops from Monday while ...
- Waqar Zaka included in Pakistan’s first advisory committee for ...12:32 PM | 17 May, 2021
-
-
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-17-Updated 10:30 ...10:37 AM | 17 May, 2021
-
- Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021
- ‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie the knot01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021
- MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021