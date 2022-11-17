Iman Aly gets candid about her childhood financial struggles

Bold and beautiful supermodel Iman Aly recently sat down for a tête-à-tête with Something Huate's Amna Isani and she shed light on a plethora of topics including her career choices, upcoming movie Tich Button, life after marriage, and much more.

During a recent interview, the former supermodel-turned-actress opened up about the financial struggles she and her family faced during her childhood.

Furthermore, she also revealed how being self-reliant didn't leave any room for frivolous spending on luxury items.

On the work front, Iman Aly will be seen in the upcoming ARY Films production Tich Button alongside Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussayn and Feroze Khan.