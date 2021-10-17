T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs
Share
Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in the second match of the first round of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.
Scotland had given Bangladesh a target of 141 runs to win but the latter could only score 134 for 7 wickets at the end of the 20 overs of the second innings.
Bowler Chris Greaves was awarded the "Man of the Match" title as he picked up two wickets as well as scoring 45 runs.
Scotland prevail 🙌— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2021
They register 6-run victory against Bangladesh to start their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign with a bang!#BANvSCO | https://t.co/zPRN3SpDCs pic.twitter.com/ZePhjSAeJm
Bangladesh lost both their warm-up matches to Ireland and Sri Lanka which were played before the start of the tournament.
Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh are coming into the T20 World Cup on the back of three consecutive T20I series wins over Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.
T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea by 10 ... 02:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup on ...
-
-
- T20 World Cup: Netherlands win the toss, choose to bat first against ...02:31 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Zahir Jaffer’s mother gets bail in Noor Mukadam murder case01:42 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan’s Daniyal Mehsood breaks India's world record12:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
-
- Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again in money laundering ...11:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Watch: Trailer of ‘The Batman’ is out now07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021