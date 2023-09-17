Islamabad weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy in the federal capital during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the muggy weather, Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather in Islamabad on Sunday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 30°C. Humidity was recorded at over 62 percent in the city. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 23, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.