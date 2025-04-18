Opd Shutdown In Punjab Hospitals After Police Violence Against Yda Protest

KARACHI – An apparent Healthcare crisis, young doctors suspended OPD services over police brutality.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) has declared the closure of outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals across Punjab. The announcement came after reports of police brutality against medical staff during a protest.

Dr. Shoaib Niazi, a prominent member of the YDA, confirmed that all OPDs in Punjab will remain closed this Saturday in protest of the violence. “The police have assaulted healthcare workers, and given the severe torture they have faced, we have no choice but to close the OPDs across the province,” Dr. Niazi stated.

The demonstration turned violent when police reportedly used force against the medical personnel who were part of the protest, sparking outrage across the medical community. The YDA condemned the act, calling it a direct attack on the healthcare system, which has already been under strain due to ongoing challenges in the sector.

The doctors are expected to announce further steps on Monday, signaling the possibility of more widespread actions depending on the response from authorities. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare workers, and many fear that this will exacerbate the already fragile state of the medical infrastructure in Punjab.

The protest is a part of ongoing efforts by the medical community to address longstanding grievances related to working conditions, pay, and the treatment of healthcare professionals. The YDA has vowed to continue fighting for their rights and ensuring that such incidents are not repeated.