Pakistan’s foreign minister heads to Kabul for crucial talks amid rising tensions

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is all set to lead high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow, marking significant diplomatic visit to Afghanistan.

Foreign Office (FO) confirmed trip on Friday, stating that it reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with its neighboring country. During his visit, Dar is scheduled to meet Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The trip, which comes at the invitation of Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, will focus on discussions surrounding security and trade, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized that the visit aims to address the full scope of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The timing of visit is critical, given the ongoing tensions between the two countries. These include Pakistan’s controversial deportation of Afghan refugees, frequent border clashes, and a rise in militant activity since Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. The Foreign Office highlighted that the talks will cover a wide range of issues, with a focus on counter-terrorism efforts and promoting regional stability.

The visit comes shortly after Foreign Minister Dar’s previous statement regarding his intention to break the diplomatic stalemate between the two nations.

Speaking at media briefing on Thursday, Dar confirmed that his visit would be taking place soon and emphasized the importance of addressing the growing security concerns on both sides of the border. In addition to his visit to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Dar is also set to travel to Bangladesh later this month. Khan announced that the Foreign Secretary-level talks between Pakistan and Bangladesh—held after 15 years—had already provided an opportunity for both nations to present their positions on long-standing issues.

Dar’s visit to Bangladesh is scheduled for April 27 and 28, aimed at further improving bilateral relations.