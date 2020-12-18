Pakistan Army pays homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz on his martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday paid tribute to the bravery and resilience of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to Twitter for paying tribute to the fearless martyr as: “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider at Wagah Border in 1971.

His courage and extremely daring actions in the battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland.” DG ISPR said.

Shaheed Muhammad Mehfooz was born on October 25, 1944, in village Malkan of District Rawalpindi. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1962. He was appointed in the 15 Punjab Regiment after one year.

He fought in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy land. During the attack, a bomb exploded near Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz in which he got badly wounded and his machine-gun became out of order.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz got badly injured and embraced martyrdom. The government of Pakistan conferred him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ in 1972.