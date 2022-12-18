US CENTCOM chief says TTP threat to Pakistan concerns Washington

terms Pakistan counter-terror operations critical to region’s stability
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
US CENTCOM chief says TTP threat to Pakistan concerns Washington
Source: @CENTCOM/Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla has raised concerns about increasing attacks by terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the South Asian country.

The top US commander, in an exclusive interview with a Pakistani publication, said Washington is concerned at the threat posed by the banned outfit to Pakistan’s security, as he reiterated the bilateral relationship between the two sides.

He hailed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security, days after US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price signaled a commitment to help Islamabad against the re-emergence of terrorism.

The United States army general visited Pakistan at a time when terror attacks escalated and border tensions have been soaring between Islamabad and Kabul after deadly skirmishes on the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

He further mentioned that US security officials communicate with Pakistani counterparts to discuss security threats.

Recalling his meeting with new Army Chief General Asim Munir, the top US commander said he about additional cooperation on counter-terrorism operations and border security, calling it matters of great importance for both sides.

He confirmed his visit to Peshawar Corps to review security in the area bordering Afghanistan and visited the Khyber Pass where we observed defensive belts and observation posts, the report said.

TTP ends cease-fire, announces fresh attacks in ... 09:25 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The outlawed TTP, also known as Pakistani Taliban, announced to re-launch attacks across the South ...

Gen Kurrila also acknowledged COAS Asim Munir, saying that the Pakistani top general has a clear vision for his forces and the security of Pakistan.

More From This Category
FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as ...
10:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to ...
09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Four policemen martyred, as many injured in Lakki ...
09:12 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Saad Rafique rejects rumours of selling PIA-owned ...
10:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan announces dissolution of Punjab, KP ...
08:22 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
PML-N to move 'no-trust motion' against Punjab ...
06:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr