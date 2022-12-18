US CENTCOM chief says TTP threat to Pakistan concerns Washington

ISLAMABAD – Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla has raised concerns about increasing attacks by terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the South Asian country.

The top US commander, in an exclusive interview with a Pakistani publication, said Washington is concerned at the threat posed by the banned outfit to Pakistan’s security, as he reiterated the bilateral relationship between the two sides.

He hailed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security, days after US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price signaled a commitment to help Islamabad against the re-emergence of terrorism.

The United States army general visited Pakistan at a time when terror attacks escalated and border tensions have been soaring between Islamabad and Kabul after deadly skirmishes on the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

He further mentioned that US security officials communicate with Pakistani counterparts to discuss security threats.

Recalling his meeting with new Army Chief General Asim Munir, the top US commander said he about additional cooperation on counter-terrorism operations and border security, calling it matters of great importance for both sides.

He confirmed his visit to Peshawar Corps to review security in the area bordering Afghanistan and visited the Khyber Pass where we observed defensive belts and observation posts, the report said.

Gen Kurrila also acknowledged COAS Asim Munir, saying that the Pakistani top general has a clear vision for his forces and the security of Pakistan.