Afghan Taliban agree to implement 10-day ceasefire with US troops
Share
KABUL – Afghan Taliban have agreed to implement a ten-day ceasefire with US troops and reduce attacks against Afghan government, if an agreement is reached with US negotiators during ongoing talks in Doha.
A spokesman for Taliban office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen in a tweet on Friday said talks between the two sides were useful.
تیم مذاکراتی امارت اسلامی افغانستان بریاست محترم ملا برادر آخند، معاون سیاسی امارت اسلامی و رئیس دفتر سیاسی باتیم مذاکراتی امریکا تحت ریاست داکتر خلیلزاد نشستی داشت و درمورد امضای توافقنامه ومراسمان— Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) January 16, 2020
صحبت نمودند.
He said if an agreement is reached, the move could revive hopes for a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, a US State Department spokeswoman has declined to comment on the matter.
A Pakistani Foreign Ministry official confirmed that the proposal was handed over to Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy. The “Americans are looking into it,” he said, also speaking to Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
- PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
-
- Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet with top officials11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Iran ready to talks with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries: Javad Zarif12:02 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at PM House09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Jonas Brothers drop new video featuring their wives02:38 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and we love it!01:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- 60-year-old held for swindling men online using niece’s picture01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019