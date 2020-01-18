Afghan Taliban agree to implement 10-day ceasefire with US troops

KABUL – Afghan Taliban have agreed to implement a ten-day ceasefire with US troops and reduce attacks against Afghan government, if an agreement is reached with US negotiators during ongoing talks in Doha.

A spokesman for Taliban office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen in a tweet on Friday said talks between the two sides were useful.

تیم مذاکراتی امارت اسلامی افغانستان بریاست محترم ملا برادر آخند، معاون سیاسی امارت اسلامی و رئیس دفتر سیاسی باتیم مذاکراتی امریکا تحت ریاست داکتر خلیلزاد نشستی داشت و درمورد امضای توافقنامه ومراسم‌ان

صحبت نمودند. — Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) January 16, 2020

He said if an agreement is reached, the move could revive hopes for a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokeswoman has declined to comment on the matter.

A Pakistani Foreign Ministry official confirmed that the proposal was handed over to Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy. The “Americans are looking into it,” he said, also speaking to Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.