ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for not filing assets statements (FULL LIST)

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday suspended the membership of 154 federal and provincial lawmakers for not submitting their assets details.

The top elections body has suspended the membership of 48 Members of National Assembly (MNA), three senators, 52 lawmakers of Punjab Assembly, 19 MPAs of Sindh Assembly, 26 members of KP Assembly and six members of Balochistan Assembly.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan, Minister of State Shabbir Qureshi, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, PML-N Musadik Malik, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar are among the lawmakers, who have not filed the details of assets to the ECP.

As part of an annual exercise, the ECP had asked lawmakers to submit their statements of assets for the financial year ending on June 30 with a deadline of Dec 31.

The ECP seeks asset details under Section 42A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, and Section 25A of the Senate (Elections) Act, 1975.