ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for not filing assets statements (FULL LIST)
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday suspended the membership of 154 federal and provincial lawmakers for not submitting their assets details.
The top elections body has suspended the membership of 48 Members of National Assembly (MNA), three senators, 52 lawmakers of Punjab Assembly, 19 MPAs of Sindh Assembly, 26 members of KP Assembly and six members of Balochistan Assembly.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan, Minister of State Shabbir Qureshi, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, PML-N Musadik Malik, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar are among the lawmakers, who have not filed the details of assets to the ECP.
Img Handler by mahmood9917 on Scribd
As part of an annual exercise, the ECP had asked lawmakers to submit their statements of assets for the financial year ending on June 30 with a deadline of Dec 31.
The ECP seeks asset details under Section 42A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, and Section 25A of the Senate (Elections) Act, 1975.
Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan 09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently issued details of assets owned by the members ...
- PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn Gilgit-Baltistan into ...06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stranded crew of seized PIA plane returns to Pakistan today06:09 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- PDM rallies to reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, announces Fazlur ...05:33 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for not filing assets ...05:13 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Samsung sets new standard for flagship mobile processors with Exynos ...04:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Saboor Aly sheds light on the beauty standards of entertainment ...02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Kim Kardashian hits 200 million followers mark on Instagram01:28 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021