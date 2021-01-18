Stranded crew of seized PIA plane returns to Pakistan today

06:09 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Stranded crew of seized PIA plane returns to Pakistan today
Share

RAWALPINDI – The crew members of Pakistan International Airlines’ Boeing 777 flight held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over a lease dispute will reach Pakistan on Monday (today).

The 18 employees of the national carrier will land at Islamabad international airport.

The aviation division will hold a meeting of the working group on Wednesday to review the plane seizure episode and PIA’s concern over air services agreements with other countries.

The working group, which is headed by senior joint secretary of the aviation division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, was established after that airline showed concern over air services agreements inked with other countries during the tenure of previous government.

Malaysia just impounded a PIA plane, but why? 01:47 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

MALAYSIA – A PIA Boeing 777 registration APBMH operating flight was seized at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday ...

The meeting will be attended by aviation officials, PIACL chief commercial officer and air transport director.

Local media citing sources said that the PIA was concerned over the agreements as such deals caused heavy losses in terms of frequencies and routes to the national carrier.

Meanwhile, the 172 passengers of the seized flight were brought to Pakistan after the PIA hired the services of the Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways.

118 passengers reached through flight EK-614 while the remaining were airlifted by Qatar Airways flight QR-632 on Sunday morning.

More From This Category
PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn ...
06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
PDM rallies to reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, ...
05:33 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for ...
05:13 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistan condemns Yemen's Houthi attack on Saudi ...
04:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to ...
04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship ...
03:24 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV screen
04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr