Blast derails passenger train in Balochistan’s Sibi, several injured

QUETTA – Several passengers of a passenger train have been injured by a controlled device that exploded on a railway line in the southwestern region.

Reports in local media said a passenger train coming from the provincial capital Quetta was derailed after a railway track near Sibi was blasted. At least three bogeys of the Jaffer Express went off the track after the blast near Mashkaf Railway Station in Sibi, per reports.

Rescue officials and other forces rushed to the blast site for relief and rescue operations while an emergency was declared in Sibi’s Divisional Headquarters Civil Hospital.

More to follow…