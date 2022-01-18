SSGC General Manager terminated for harassing female employees
02:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Sui Southern Gas Company's General Manager for Environment has been terminated from his post for harassing three female employees on Monday.
According to the media reports, the general manager was fired after proving the allegations of harassment against him in the inquiry.
The notification has been issued for the immediate removal of the GM Environment from the post.
