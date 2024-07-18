US President Joe Biden contracts Covid-19 for the third time

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has contracted Covid-19 again, and it led to the cancellation of his election campaign.

The aging politician is having mild symptoms and has started taking antiviral dose. In a statement, Biden said he is doing fine, giving a thumbs-up before boarding to his Delaware residence. Biden 81, will remain in isolation during this period.

Biden was supposed to visit Las Vegas event, where he was set to address UnidosUS annual conference, and was intended to showcase his direct engagement with a diverse coalition. The event was stopped when news broke of Biden’s positive Covid-19 test after a busy day of interviews and meeting voters at a local supermarket.

Reports said source of Biden’s infection remains unclear, while people who accompanied him are undergoing testing.

White House officials said President Biden will manage his schedule through video calls.

Cases of Covid-19 saw surge of over 23pc in mid July, as people are advised to remain cautious and follow SOPs in public places.