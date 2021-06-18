Budget2021-22: KPK increases salaries, pensions and minimum wage
Share
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday proposed an increase in salaries and pensions of employees, besides raising minimum wage of workers in budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.
Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra unveiled the budget with total outlay of Rs1,118 billion in KP Assembly.
He announced that the salaries of all government employees except those who did not receive special allowances are being increased to 37%.
The minister further announced a 100% increase in pensions of the widows that were earlier 75%.
He added that minimum wages of labourers and daily wagers were being increased to Rs 21,000.
KPK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of ... 04:14 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is presenting the budget for next fiscal year ...
- Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: ...09:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- On this day in 2017, Pakistan defeated India to win maiden ICC ...09:06 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of July 25 polls08:41 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Budget2021-22: KPK increases salaries, pensions and minimum wage08:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to reverse peace ...08:01 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying English summer05:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Take a tour of Meesha Shafi's Canadian bungaloft04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021