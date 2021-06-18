Budget2021-22: KPK increases salaries, pensions and minimum wage

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday proposed an increase in salaries and pensions of employees, besides raising minimum wage of workers in budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra unveiled the budget with total outlay of Rs1,118 billion in KP Assembly.

He announced that the salaries of all government employees except those who did not receive special allowances are being increased to 37%.

The minister further announced a 100% increase in pensions of the widows that were earlier 75%.

He added that minimum wages of labourers and daily wagers were being increased to Rs 21,000.