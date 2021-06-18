AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of July 25 polls

08:41 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of July 25 polls
ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mir Akbar Khan from Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), serving a major blow to former ahead of ahead of elections in the region.

 Khan announced the decision in a meeting with PTI's Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi while Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

He reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

After the meeting, the chief organiser announced Mir Akbar, a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider's cabinet, as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 (Bagh) constituency.

Earlier, PML-N had nominated him for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the elections to be held on July 25. 

