AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of July 25 polls
Share
ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mir Akbar Khan from Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), serving a major blow to former ahead of ahead of elections in the region.
Khan announced the decision in a meeting with PTI's Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi while Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present on the occasion.
He reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and endorsed the PTI manifesto.
انتخابات سے قبل مسلم لیگ نواز کو آزاد جموں و کشمیر سے شدید دھچکہ، راجہ فاروق حیدر کابینہ کے اہم رکن سردار میر اکبر خان کا چیف آرگنائزر پاکستان تحریک انصاف @SaifullahNyazee سے اسلام آباد میں خصوصی ملاقات میں ساتھیوں سمیت @PTIofficial میں شمولیت کا اصولی فیصلہ۔ @PTIAJK_Official pic.twitter.com/yMRP64Xe1y— PTI Central Media Department (@pticmdofficial) June 18, 2021
After the meeting, the chief organiser announced Mir Akbar, a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider's cabinet, as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 (Bagh) constituency.
Earlier, PML-N had nominated him for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the elections to be held on July 25.
Azad Kashmir cabinet okays bill seeking death ... 07:13 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Thursday approved a bill seeking the death penalty for ...
- Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: ...09:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- On this day in 2017, Pakistan defeated India to win maiden ICC ...09:06 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of July 25 polls08:41 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Budget2021-22: KPK increases salaries, pensions and minimum wage08:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to reverse peace ...08:01 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying English summer05:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Take a tour of Meesha Shafi's Canadian bungaloft04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021