Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic makes heads turn with her bold photoshoot for magazine
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic makes heads turn with her bold photoshoot for magazine
Share

Esra Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, Esra Bilgic has once again amazed her fans by featuring in a bold outfit on the cover of a top Turkish magazine.

Taking to Instagram, Turkish magazine BeStyle posted the cover of their latest issue featuring the Turkish beauty in revealing clothes.

Esra Bilgiç rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.

The play aired on state-run television (PTV) in Urdu dubbing. As of 2021, she was the leading actress in the crime drama series Ramo.

From Peshawar Zalmi to Jazz and QMobile, she has signed contracts with various Pakistani brands. Earlier, she had stunned her fans with her appearance in Khaadi’s campaign.

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned ... 03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, won ...

More From This Category
Late Paul Walker's daughter may appear in Fast & ...
11:44 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
TikToker Mian Kashif arrested for fraud with ...
08:46 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Sanam Saeed agrees with Riz Ahmed's stance on ...
05:56 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Egyptian siblings earn 5 Guinness World Records ...
05:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Mehwish Hayat, Maya Ali and Humayun Saeed to star ...
04:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Famous YouTuber held for harassing women under ...
03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic makes heads turn with her bold photoshoot for magazine
10:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr