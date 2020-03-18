All kind of exams postponed till June 1, says Shafqat Mahmood
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
All kind of exams postponed till June 1, says Shafqat Mahmood
Share

ISLAMABAD – All kind of examinations, including Cambridge, scheduled to be held across Pakistan has been postponed till June 1 due to coronavirus outbreak, announced Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that all the 29 boards of the country will issue a new schedule after June 1, adding that the government will review the situation in an Education Conference scheduled for March 27.

He said that all the provincial education ministers will be taken on board in the upcoming meeting before taking any decision.

Mahmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed about the decision.

The number of Coronavirus cases has crossed the mark of 240 in the country with 172 cases in Sindh and 26 in Punjab.

More From This Category
Pilots' vigilance saves two PIA planes from ...
11:59 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
Justice Qasim Khan takes oath as LHC chief justice
11:13 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
Two cops martyred in attack on Hangu police ...
10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
Punjab declares health emergency to cope with ...
09:38 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
President Alvi urged nation to adopt preventive ...
08:32 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus in Pakistan: PM Imran briefed in DG ...
11:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’
08:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr