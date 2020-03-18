All kind of exams postponed till June 1, says Shafqat Mahmood
ISLAMABAD – All kind of examinations, including Cambridge, scheduled to be held across Pakistan has been postponed till June 1 due to coronavirus outbreak, announced Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said that all the 29 boards of the country will issue a new schedule after June 1, adding that the government will review the situation in an Education Conference scheduled for March 27.
He said that all the provincial education ministers will be taken on board in the upcoming meeting before taking any decision.
Mahmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed about the decision.
The number of Coronavirus cases has crossed the mark of 240 in the country with 172 cases in Sindh and 26 in Punjab.
