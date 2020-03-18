Coronavirus: NADRA extends validity of expired CNICs
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistanis will be able to use expiring national identity cards as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued instruction amid coronavirus fear.
A notifiation issued by the department said, “It is hereby notified that the validity of National Identity Cards (CNIC) that have expired since 1st Sept 2019 and are due to expire by 30th June 2020, shall be deemed to be valid till 1st July 2020.
The citizens have also been requested to consider the use of the online service at http://id.nadra.gov.pk for modification cases.
The decision has been taken in order to prevent the further spread of the novel COVID19 as number of people visit the office on daily basis.
- PCB issues coronavirus test reports of all players12:12 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Pilots' vigilance saves two PIA planes from midair collision11:59 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Chile declares 90-day state of emergency as more than 8,700 died due ...11:25 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
-
- Two cops martyred in attack on Hangu police check-post10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Winona Ryder doesn’t believe ex Johnny Depp can be violent towards ...08:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas pens an emotional note for the entire team of ...02:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019