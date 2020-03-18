FM Qureshi goes into self-isolation as precaution after China visit
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday went into self-isolation after his recent visit to China.
He was visiting the neighbouring country along with President Dr Arif Alvi. The minister said that he will quarantine himself for five days and will undergo the coronavirus test.
Qureshi highlighted that the projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will remain to continue, adding that the relations between the two countries are exemplary.
Earlier, President Alvi took to Twitter said that his visit was singularly based on to show solidarity with China in stressful times.
My visit to China on invitation of President Xi Jinping was to show solidarity with China in stressful times, appreciate their outstanding effort to contain Coronavirus & for taking good care of students in Wuhan. How to #iFightCorona War in Pakistan was discussed in great detail https://t.co/n5374FD3Po— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 18, 2020
Alvi further added that he appreciated their outstanding effort to contain Coronavirus and for taking good care of students in Wuhan.
"How to #iFightCorona War in Pakistan was discussed in great detail," he wrote in the twee.
