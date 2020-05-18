Saraiki folk singer dies in a bike crash
05:19 PM | 18 May, 2020
HYDERABAD - Saraiki folk singer Nawaz Fareed Sanwal died in a road accident near Hyderabad, according to family sources. National television 'Geo News' reported that the singer was en route to Karachi from Bahawalpur via motorcycle as the public transport is shut due to coronavirus pandemic.
He sustained injuries in the road accident near toll plaza and was rushed to Hyderabad where the singer succumbed to wounds. Sanwal was resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia (Ahmedpur East) in Bahawalpur and used to sing Saraiki folk songs.
Rest in peace!
