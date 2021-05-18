Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday
Web Desk
12:33 PM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the nation will observe Friday as Solidarity Day with Palestinians.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ashrafi said the day is being observed to strongly condemn Israeli atrocities against unarmed Palestinians.

He said that Pakistan is effectively highlighting the Israeli violence against Palestinians at international fora and also engaging with Muslim countries including the OIC on the matter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday stressed on giving a united response to ongoing Israeli barbarism against the people of Palestine.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the minister said that a session of the United Nations General Assembly should be called to discuss Israeli violence in Gaza and the West Bank and disrespect of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Qureshi said after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence, “I am going to Turkey where foreign ministers of Palestine and Sudan have also been invited”.

Pakistan's FM Qureshi to lead Muslim countries' ... 07:26 PM | 17 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday stressed on giving a united response to ongoing ...

More From This Category
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
09:58 AM | 18 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
09:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistani celebrities speak up against Israeli ...
08:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
YES — Sonia Naz becomes Pakistan’s first ...
01:36 AM | 18 May, 2021
Pakistani companies come forward to develop Reko ...
10:59 PM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistan’s Faisal Edhi seeks Palestine visa ...
10:53 PM | 17 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar celebrates birthday in style
01:15 PM | 18 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr