Pakistan-IMF talks for crucial loan programme begin in Qatar

ISLAMABAD – A team of Pakistani officials have started talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Doha today (Wednesday) in a bid to revive the $6 billion loan programme secured by the South Asian country in 2019.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh, Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Murtaza Syed, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and senior officers from Finance Division joined the talks virtually.

Pakistan has so far received $3 billion under the IMF’s Extended Funds Facility (EFF) and it will get another tranche of $900 million if the ongoing seventh review is wrapped up successfully.

The global lender stopped the seventh review after the previous government of PTI announced a relief package worth $1.7 billion without consent of IMF.

Last week, Miftah Ismail travelled to the US to hold talks with the IMF wherein the latter agreed to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion.

After the initial talks, Ismail had also hinted at carrying forward the IMF programme and agreed to withdraw subsidies on fuel and electricity in phases.

The IMF said it has no objection to the Income Support Programme and added that Pakistan could continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society.

The IMF has also shown its consent to continuation of the Sehat Card scheme.