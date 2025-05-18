Kissan Card: Punjab Farmers can now Apply for Loans Up to Rs3Lac in new boost

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister announced good news for farmers as Kissan Card Loan Limit has been increased to Rs3lac in new boost for agriculture.

The farmer-friendly initiatives promises to bring relief to agricultural community across region. In her visit to Kala Shah Kaku Rice Research Institute, CM revealed exciting new measures aimed at making farming more affordable, sustainable, and rewarding.

The move to increase amount can give small and medium-scale farmers greater access to much-needed funds to invest in their crops and equipment. With 85pc of previous loans already repaid, the program’s success has laid a strong foundation for this expansion. Also, farmers who don’t yet have a Kissan Card will soon benefit from a new SMS and helpline system, making it easier than ever to apply.

In key step towards greener farming, the government is offering up to 95pc subsidy on solar-powered tube wells. This initiative will not only slash energy costs for farmers but also promote environmentally friendly practices, helping agriculture become more sustainable in long run.

To further empower farmers, 20,000 green tractors will be provided on subsidy next year, alongside new agricultural machinery rental centers in every tehsil. These centers will give farmers access to modern equipment without the heavy upfront costs, helping to boost productivity.

Wheat and cotton growers are also set to benefit, with direct subsidies for wheat continuing at Rs. 5,000 per acre. Early sowing has led to promising prospects, with cotton production expected to increase by 30–40%, reaching a bumper yield of six million bales this year.

Punjab CM also highlighted that inflation has been brought down significantly, easing the burden of rising costs on farmers and consumers alike. Efforts are underway to reduce prices for essential farming inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, diesel, and electricity for tube wells.

Tractors and cash grants were distributed to wheat farmers, reflecting the government’s hands-on approach to support and uplift the farming community. The inspection of new Chinese-manufactured tractors also signaled the government’s focus on modernizing agriculture for a more prosperous future.